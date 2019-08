Hot on the heels of the upstream Wine 4.13 release following a long summer retreat, Wine-Staging 4.13 is now available with the latest testing/experimental patches re-based atop the newest Wine code.Some of the highlights for Wine-Staging 4.13 include:- Addressing a ten year old bug report around cmd.exe not handling file extension associations.- A number of Windows applications needing RtlIpv4StringToAddress(Ex)A/W, which those functions are now implemented.- Several fixes around the Epic Games Launcher from language handling to crash reporter issues.- A Direct3D fix to avoid crashing at least for the game Spin Tires: Mud Runner.- Support for the DirectManipulation COM in order to satisfy a number of applications using the Chromium Embedded Framework from crashing. This helps software ranging from Autodesk Fusion 360 to League of Legends.- Support for TileWindows within user32/explorer.exe.- FAudio is now used where as previous Wine-Staging builds had disabled the functionality.Wine-Staging 4.13 is still riding with more than 800 patches atop the upstream Wine code. Those wanting to test with Wine-Staging 4.13 can do so via WineHQ.org