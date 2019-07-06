Hot off yesterday's Wine 4.12 release, the Wine-Staging crew has announced their v4.12 release that is carrying more than 800 patches atop upstream Wine.
Wine-Staging 4.12 re-bases the 800+ existing patches, some Wine X11 + GD32 + Wininet patches were upstreamed, and a number of new patches introduced. New material in Wine-Staging 4.12 includes:
- Support for ./ in the URL Canonicalize code to help the likes of X-Blade.
- A GDI fix that can help Dune 2000 from crashing when starting a mission.
- SetProcessDEPPolicy support to help various old software like APB Reloaded, addressing a nine year old bug report.
- Stubbing LoadKeyboardLayoutEx to help Text Service and Input Languages, an eight year old bug report.
- A fix for various .NET 4.x applications that need keyboard layout registry entries.
Both flavors of Wine can be downloaded from WineHQ.org.
