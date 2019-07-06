Wine-Staging 4.12 Adds In New Patches
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 6 July 2019 at 08:32 AM EDT. Add A Comment
WINE --
Hot off yesterday's Wine 4.12 release, the Wine-Staging crew has announced their v4.12 release that is carrying more than 800 patches atop upstream Wine.

Wine-Staging 4.12 re-bases the 800+ existing patches, some Wine X11 + GD32 + Wininet patches were upstreamed, and a number of new patches introduced. New material in Wine-Staging 4.12 includes:

- Support for ./ in the URL Canonicalize code to help the likes of X-Blade.

- A GDI fix that can help Dune 2000 from crashing when starting a mission.

- SetProcessDEPPolicy support to help various old software like APB Reloaded, addressing a nine year old bug report.

- Stubbing LoadKeyboardLayoutEx to help Text Service and Input Languages, an eight year old bug report.

- A fix for various .NET 4.x applications that need keyboard layout registry entries.

Both flavors of Wine can be downloaded from WineHQ.org.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related WINE News
Wine 4.12 Supports More Plug & Play Drivers, Better Visual Studio Remote Debugging
Wine-Staging 4.11 Released With Its 800+ Patches On Top Of Wine
Wine 4.11 Brings Ability To Enumerate Display Devices, Updated Mono
Wine Developers Appear Quite Apprehensive About Ubuntu's Plans To Drop 32-Bit Support
Wine Staging 4.10 Adds EXT4 Case Insensitive Support
Wine 4.10 Now Better Supports Installing Plug & Play Drivers
Popular News This Week
Red Hat Expecting X.Org To "Go Into Hard Maintenance Mode Fairly Quickly"
The Linux Kernel Getting Fixed Up For Booting On Some Intel Systems - No "8254"
A Look At What's On The Table For Linux 5.3 Features
Valve Has Been Developing A New Mesa Vulkan Shader Compiler For Radeon
Ubuntu 19.10 Indeed Working On "Experimental ZFS Option" In Ubiquity Installer
AMD Radeon Pro WX 3200 Announced As A Small Form Factor $199 USD Workstation Card