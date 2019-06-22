Just hours after releasing Wine 4.11, the team maintaining the experimental/testing version of Wine -- Wine-Staging -- issued their release with more than 800 patches re-based on top.
Wine-Staging 4.11 is at 818 patches on top of upstream Wine, which is lower than previous releases thanks to a number of patches getting upstreamed this month.
There's only one new patch added this release in Wine-Staging and that is improving the IOleInPlaceActiveObject TranslateAccelerator, which should address a five-year-old bug report around certain web browser code and others not working correctly. There's also updated code with fixes around Wine's PE loader code.
Those wanting to try out the latest Wine packages this weekend can do so at WineHQ.org.
