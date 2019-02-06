Building off Monday's Wine 4.1 release that is the first bi-weekly development milestone in the trek towards Wine 5.0, the Wine-Staging crew has just released their first new post-4.0 version that includes various experimental/testing patches on top of this code-base.
Wine-Staging 4.1 is still carrying more than 800 patches compared to upstream Wine, but at least they have managed to upstream some patches to Wine in recent days. They have upstreamed several patches around GDI, Direct3D 9, Windows Codecs, and other random bits. At the same time, they have also added a number of new patches for addressing various bugs:
- A fix for the PUBG Lite launcher crashing.
- A crash fix in Call of Juarez over a missing Direct3D 9 function.
- Broken geometry within Rise of an Empire.
- More bcrypt functions stubbed out to address crashes with Anno 1800.
- A stubbed out GetBestRoute2 to fix Skype from crashing.
- Supporting FTP URLs for downloading with URLDownloadToFileW.
- Supporting CreateSymbolicLink within the kernel32 code.
- Supporting MCI_MCIAVI_PLAY_FULLSCREEN to help out some videos within games.
More details via the Wine-Staging 4.1 announcement.
