Wine-Staging 4.0 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 25 January 2019 at 05:19 AM EST. Add A Comment
If Wine 4.0 is having issues with some of your Windows applications or games, Wine-Staging 4.0 is now available and worth a glass.

Wine-Staging, the experimental blend of Wine with some 800+ patches compared to the current upstream Wine code, released its version 4.0 today and built off this week's big Wine 4.0 milestone.

There are not any new patches as part of Wine-Staging 4.0, just rebuilt against the latest upstream code. In the 837 patches, there are various fixes and improvements for code that hasn't yet been vetted for inclusion upstream, which we continue to cover in each of the new releases.

The new Wine-Staging release is alongside the Wine 4.0 downloads at WineHQ.org.
