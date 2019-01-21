The big Wine 4.0 release will be out in just a few days while Wine-Staging 4.0 is following close behind for those wanting a bit more exciting and bleeding-edge experience.
Wine-Staging continues carrying more than 800 patches compared to upstream "vanilla" Wine with various fixes and feature improvements of code not yet ready/reviewed for inclusion into mainline. On top of everything that's been in Wine for a while, in the past few days were some more patches to fix up some different problems. The very latest Wine-Staging work includes:
- Oleaut32 VarRound VT_DECIMAL support needed by some Visual Basic 6 applications and addressing a nearly eight year old bug report.
- Some VSSAPI functions were stubbed out to prevent a few different applications from crashing.
- A crash fix for Microsoft Visual Studio 2015 by an unimplemented function in MSVCP140.
The latest Wine-Staging code can always be fetched from GitHub while release binaries continue to be offered alongside the upstream packages at WineHQ.org.
Add A Comment