Spun on top of last Friday's Wine 4.0-RC4 release is now the Wine-Staging re-base update.
Wine-Staging 4.0-RC4 doesn't offer up any new patches compared to the previous Wine-Staging 4.0 release candidate, but some basic patches did get upstreamed. The staging tree is still carrying about 830 patches over what's found in the official Wine source tree.
Wine-Staging folks are always looking for new individuals to test out their builds on different platforms, but particularly now with the 4.0.0 release expected later this month. The latest Wine-Staging code can be fetched from GitHub.
