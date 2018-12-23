Wine-Staging 4.0-RC3 Will Now Crash Less For Windows Games/Applications
While Wine-Staging 4.0-RC2 was released just a few days ago, Wine-Staging 4.0-RC3 is now available with a quicker turnaround time stemming from Friday's release of upstream Wine 4.0-RC3.

Wine-Staging 4.0-RC3 adds more than twenty new patches compared to the previous staging RC. The new patches added in this week primarily come down to addressing different crash fixes. The primary highlights of the new Wine-Staging 4.0-RC3 material includes:

- A Yousician crash fix, which is an application for interactively learning how to play musical instruments like a guitar, piano, and bass.

- A crash fix for TopoEdit, a Microsoft tool for visually building and testing topologies.

- Implementing the WineD3D texture format anisotropic filter mode as titles like Really Big Sky, Plantera, Slash or Die, and other games need this capability.

- Crash fixes for Filemaker Pro, MyDiff, and other programs.

- A fix so Final Fantasy XI no longer crashes when accepting the EULA paired with the Ashita mod.

- Patched to avoid redundant tabs within Multiple Document Interface (MDI) applications.

This new Wine-Staging update is available from GitHub. Wine-Staging will continue tracking upstream with new release candidates through the official Wine 4.0.0 milestone expected for January.
