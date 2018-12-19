Wine-Staging 4.0-RC2 Yields 810 Patches Atop Upstream Wine
Re-based off last week's second release candidate of Wine 4.0 is now Wine-Staging 4.0-RC2.

Wine-Staging 4.0-RC2 comes in at 810 patches atop the current upstream Wine code-base. Some patches around the GDI code were upstreamed in recent days while the staging tree picked up a WineX11 patch to improve key translation as some games like Skyrim, Dragon Age 2, and Star Trek Online weren't seeing all keyboard key events on recent versions of Wine. This staging patch fixes the six year old Wine bug/regression.

Wine-Staging 4.0-RC2 also picked up a DWMAPI patch to take care of a six year old bug as well and UCRTBASE has stubbed out more functions to take care of some applications crashing.

The latest Wine-Staging 4.0 release candidate code can be obtained via GitHub. Wine 4.0.0 is expected to be officially released in January.
