Wine-Staging 4.0-RC1 Released With Just Over 800 Patches On Top Of Wine
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 10 December 2018 at 04:35 AM EST. Add A Comment
WINE --
Released on Friday was Wine 4.0-RC1 while coming out over the weekend was the Wine-Staging re-base that is carrying still over 800 patches on top of the upstream Wine code-base.

Wine-Staging 4.0-RC1 is available with 805 patches over what's found in the "vanilla" Wine code-base. But prior to the Wine 4.0 RC1 milestone there were a fair number of patches that were promoted upstream including ntoskrnl, WindowsCodecs, user32, and DXGI changes.

There was more work merged upstream compared to new code introduced to Wine-Staging 4.0-RC1. Of the new work in staging is a patch for Windows program icon handling fix and a fix for the file open dialog to set the focus on the filename text box. There were also updated patches around the Wine PulseAudio support and other routine maintenance work on the carried staging patches.

The latest releases of Wine and Wine-Staging can be found at WineHQ.org. Wine will be seeing weekly release candidates until the official Wine 4.0 release is ready to ship sometime in January.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related WINE News
Wine 4.0-RC1 Released With Updated Vulkan Support, Stream I/O Support
CrossOver 18.1 Released With Visio 2016 On Linux, Restored Controller Support On Steam
Wine 3.0.4 Released Ahead Of January's Wine 4.0
Wine-Staging 3.21 Released With A Handful Of New Patches
Wine 4.0 Release Preparations Begin For Much Improved Windows Games / Apps On Linux
Wine 3.21 Released With Better Joystick Support, Updated Android Graphics Support
Popular News This Week
NVIDIA Makes PhysX Open-Source
It's Looking Like The EXT4 Corruption Issue On Linux 4.19 Is Caused By BLK-MQ
Steam Linux Usage Hit 0.80% During November
Bcachefs File-System Might Be In Shape For Upstreaming In The Linux Kernel In 2019
The Radeon RX 590 Is Finally Running Strong On Linux
Microsoft Makes Open-Source Windows Forms, WinUI, WPF