Released on Friday was Wine 4.0-RC1 while coming out over the weekend was the Wine-Staging re-base that is carrying still over 800 patches on top of the upstream Wine code-base.
Wine-Staging 4.0-RC1 is available with 805 patches over what's found in the "vanilla" Wine code-base. But prior to the Wine 4.0 RC1 milestone there were a fair number of patches that were promoted upstream including ntoskrnl, WindowsCodecs, user32, and DXGI changes.
There was more work merged upstream compared to new code introduced to Wine-Staging 4.0-RC1. Of the new work in staging is a patch for Windows program icon handling fix and a fix for the file open dialog to set the focus on the filename text box. There were also updated patches around the Wine PulseAudio support and other routine maintenance work on the carried staging patches.
The latest releases of Wine and Wine-Staging can be found at WineHQ.org. Wine will be seeing weekly release candidates until the official Wine 4.0 release is ready to ship sometime in January.
