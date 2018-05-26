One day after the exciting Wine 3.9 update with VKD3D work and more, the Wine-Staging code has been updated against this latest development release.
While since the revival of Wine-Staging earlier this year there has been more than 900 out-of-tree/experimental patches against this Wine branch, with Wine-Staging 3.9 that patch count comes in at 895 patches. It's great to see with more of the changes working their way into upstream Wine after being vetted while other patches are no longer relevant. Also decided this week is that Wine-Staging developers will rely upon the WineHQ bug infrastructure for handling the submission of new Wine-Staging patches so that the work is much easier to track by users/developers in seeing the status and background on proposed patches for the staging tree.
As far as new work in Wine-Staging 3.9, there is some new work for fixing performance regressions in frame-rates for Direct3D 10 and Direct3D 11 games.
The code to Wine-Staging 3.9 is available from GitHub albeit most Linux distributions these days have Wine-Staging binaries also available for easy deployment and weekend testing.
