Wine-Staging 3.8 Gets Fixes For Star Citizen, Direct3D 11
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 12 May 2018 at 08:18 PM EDT.
For those looking to enjoy Windows-only games on Linux this weekend, Wine-Staging 3.8 has been released as the newest experimental build of Wine.

Wine-Staging 3.8 is based off Friday's release of Wine 3.8 while adding in more experimental patches. In addition to the re-basing of nearly one thousand existing patches atop the upstream Wine source tree, this Wine-Staging 3.8 release has a few more enhancements.

With Wine-Staging 3.8 the popular Star Citizen game should no longer be crashing on startup. In addition, there were a number of new patches added to the staging tree for further enhancing the Direct3D 11 support, well, assuming you aren't using DXVK for your D3D11 Wine experience already. There is also now oMask support for WineD3D, Wine Direct2D improvements, and more.

This latest bi-weekly release of Wine-Staging can be downloaded from GitHub.
