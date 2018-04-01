Wine-Staging 3.7 Can Now Be Built For Android & More
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 29 April 2018 at 07:13 AM EDT. 1 Comment
WINE --
Following Friday's release of Wine 3.7, the developers maintaining the experimental Wine-Staging build today released their version 3.7 re-base.

Wine-Staging 3.7 re-bases its code against Wine 3.7 while adding over 900 patches on top. One of the new changes on the Wine-Staging side is allowing it to be built for Android. Wine-Staging 3.7 also now makes use of xdg-email when available for sending emails and also stubs out some more functions on the road to getting the Destiny 2 game running, among many other fixes spread over these hundreds of patches.

The updated Wine-Staging can be obtained via GitHub.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related WINE News
Wine 3.7 Released With Direct3D Improvements, Larger Icons
Wine-Staging 3.6 Released, Carrying ~930 Patches, Fixes For CSMT Toggling & Dead Rising
The Oracle vs. Google Case Is Concerning Some Wine Developers
Wine 3.6 Brings A GLSL-Based Blitter, HiDPI Work
Wine Staging 3.5 Released With Patches For BattlEye, Rise of the Tomb Raider
Wine 3.5 Released With Initial Vulkan Loader
Popular News This Week
The Once Very Promising Unvanquished Game Hasn't Seen A New Release In Two Years
EGLStreams XWayland Code Revised Ahead Of X.Org Server 1.20
FFmpeg 4.0 Released With New Encoders/Decoders, NVIDIA NVDEC Decoding
The Big GNOME Shell Memory Leak Has Been Plugged, Might Be Backported To 3.28
GIMP 2.10 Released With A Ton Of Improvements
Ryzen 7 2700X CPUFreq Scaling Governor Benchmarks On Ubuntu Linux