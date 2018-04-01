Following Friday's release of Wine 3.7, the developers maintaining the experimental Wine-Staging build today released their version 3.7 re-base.
Wine-Staging 3.7 re-bases its code against Wine 3.7 while adding over 900 patches on top. One of the new changes on the Wine-Staging side is allowing it to be built for Android. Wine-Staging 3.7 also now makes use of xdg-email when available for sending emails and also stubs out some more functions on the road to getting the Destiny 2 game running, among many other fixes spread over these hundreds of patches.
The updated Wine-Staging can be obtained via GitHub.
1 Comment