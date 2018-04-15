Wine-Staging 3.6 Released, Carrying ~930 Patches, Fixes For CSMT Toggling & Dead Rising
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 15 April 2018 at 06:56 AM EDT. 5 Comments
WINE --
Based off Friday's release of Wine 3.6 is now a new Wine-Staging release that is carrying about 930 patches atop the upstream Wine code-base.

In the nearly one thousand extra patches to Wine, one of the prominent fixes for Wine-Staging the past two weeks was allowing the winecfg utility to allow toggling of Direct3D CSMT (Command Stream Multi-Threading). Besides restoring support for easily toggling that performance feature from Winecfg, Wine-Staging 3.6 has patches to prevent a crash in the Dead Rising 4 game as well as other corrections for those using Wine-Staging for the best Windows gaming experience on Linux.

Wine-Staging 3.6 can be downloaded from GitHub.
5 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related WINE News
The Oracle vs. Google Case Is Concerning Some Wine Developers
Wine 3.6 Brings A GLSL-Based Blitter, HiDPI Work
Wine Staging 3.5 Released With Patches For BattlEye, Rise of the Tomb Raider
Wine 3.5 Released With Initial Vulkan Loader
Wine Developers Are Creating Their Own Vulkan Loader Library
Wine Vulkan Patches Prepping For Direct3D 12 / VKD3D
Popular News This Week
Red Hat Confirms RHEL 8 Will Drop Python 2
Linux 4.17 Will Allow Some Systems To Lower Their Idle Power Use Up To 10%+
BeOS-Inspired Haiku OS Continues Chugging Along With Driver Improvements, UI Changes
More GNOME Performance Improvements Are On The Way
The Big Changes Merged This Week For The Linux 4.17 Kernel
HandBrake 1.1 Open-Source Video Transcoder Released