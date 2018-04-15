Based off Friday's release of Wine 3.6 is now a new Wine-Staging release that is carrying about 930 patches atop the upstream Wine code-base.
In the nearly one thousand extra patches to Wine, one of the prominent fixes for Wine-Staging the past two weeks was allowing the winecfg utility to allow toggling of Direct3D CSMT (Command Stream Multi-Threading). Besides restoring support for easily toggling that performance feature from Winecfg, Wine-Staging 3.6 has patches to prevent a crash in the Dead Rising 4 game as well as other corrections for those using Wine-Staging for the best Windows gaming experience on Linux.
Wine-Staging 3.6 can be downloaded from GitHub.
5 Comments