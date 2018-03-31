Wine Staging 3.5 Released With Patches For BattlEye, Rise of the Tomb Raider
Following Friday's debut of Wine 3.5, a new Wine-Staging release is now available that continues to carry close to one thousand patches on top of the upstream Wine code.

Wine-Staging 3.5 was able to drop some of the patches now that the BCrypt patches have been upstreamed, but they still are dealing with around 950 experimental/testing patches for code not yet in Wine trunk.

There are new patches to Wine-Staging 3.5 to support Implicit MTA, stubbing out some more functions that are needed for the BattlEye game anti-cheat software, adding in a function needed to make Rise of the Tomb Raider happy, fixed 1D texture support, and other fixes and code additions.

Wine-Staging 3.5 binaries for popular Linux distributions are available here. Great to see the revived Wine-Staging work continue to be punctual and interesting with their work.
