Wine-Staging 3.3 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 4 March 2018 at 06:56 AM EST. 10 Comments
While the original Wine-Staging maintainers have parted ways with the project, a new Wine-Staging initiative has been getting under way and they managed their first development release this Sunday.

Last month we reported on the revival of Wine-Staging. New developers have taken up the job of herding these staging/experimental patches against Wine and continuing to re-base the code following the bi-weekly upstream Wine releases.

Wine-Staging 3.3 is out today and it is based against this week's new Wine release and the thousand plus patches from the old staging tree have been re-fitted to work against this current code-base.

There isn't any official change-log yet for Wine-Staging 3.3, but it would be quite lengthy due to re-basing all of the old staging patches from the previous Wine-Staging ~2.22 state against the current Git master. It doesn't appear that there is any major new functionality presented for this initial release.

This latest Wine-Staging release for those wanting a bleeding-edge Wine for the optimal experience for running Windows games/applications on Linux, you can download the latest release via GitHub.
