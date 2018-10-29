Wine-Staging 3.19 Released With A Few New Patches
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 29 October 2018 at 12:00 AM EDT. 1 Comment
WINE --
Released on Friday was Wine 3.19 with some new I/O work, new synchronization primitives, better handling for 32-bit .NET binaries on 64-bit, better dealing with broken RPC connections, and other changes. Wine-Staging 3.19 is now available with even more work to this stack for running Windows games/applications on Linux.

Wine-Staging 3.19 is still close to 900 patches on top of upstream Wine, but over the past two weeks more work has been upstreamed. Almost two dozen patches were upstreamed including various fixes and additions to ntdll/hnetcfg/kernel32, and other low-level bits.

Some of the new experimental/testing patches merged in Wine-Staging 3.19 include adding HidD_FlushQueue to help at least the Aruba digital signature software, an XInput fix that should help out some Unity games, NormalizeString support for Unicode normalization to help out some older games/apps, and a crash fix for Final Fantasy XI.

Binaries for Wine and Wine-Staging remain available via WineHQ.org.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related WINE News
Wine 3.19 Brings File I/O Completion Modes, Better Handling For Broken RPC Connections
Wine Developers Plot Their Path For Integrating FAudio As The XAudio2 Reimplementation
CodeWeavers CrossOver Linux 18 Released With DXVK/VKD3D Support
Wine-Staging 3.18 Released With Some New Patches While Other Code Got Upstreamed
Wine 3.18 Brings FreeType Subpixel Font Rendering, Wine Console DPI Scaling
Wine's Direct3D Code Will Now Default To OpenGL Core Contexts For NVIDIA GPUs Too
Popular News This Week
The Linux Kernel Is Now VLA-Free: A Win For Security, Less Overhead & Better For Clang
Linus Torvalds Shows His New Polite Side While Pointing Out Bad Kernel Code
EA SEED's Halcyon R&D Engine Experimenting With Vulkan & Linux Support
AMD FreeSync 2 HDR Coming To The Linux Kernel In 2019
A Look At The Many Features On The Table For The Upcoming Linux 4.20~5.0 Kernel
Systemd Adds Feature To Fallback Automatically To Older Kernels On Failure