Released on Friday was Wine 3.19 with some new I/O work, new synchronization primitives, better handling for 32-bit .NET binaries on 64-bit, better dealing with broken RPC connections, and other changes. Wine-Staging 3.19 is now available with even more work to this stack for running Windows games/applications on Linux.
Wine-Staging 3.19 is still close to 900 patches on top of upstream Wine, but over the past two weeks more work has been upstreamed. Almost two dozen patches were upstreamed including various fixes and additions to ntdll/hnetcfg/kernel32, and other low-level bits.
Some of the new experimental/testing patches merged in Wine-Staging 3.19 include adding HidD_FlushQueue to help at least the Aruba digital signature software, an XInput fix that should help out some Unity games, NormalizeString support for Unicode normalization to help out some older games/apps, and a crash fix for Final Fantasy XI.
Binaries for Wine and Wine-Staging remain available via WineHQ.org.
