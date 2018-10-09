Wine-Staging 3.18 Released With Some New Patches While Other Code Got Upstreamed
It has been a very exciting weekend for Linux gamers relying upon Wine for running Windows titles under Linux... There was the routine bi-weekly Wine 3.18 development release on Friday but yesterday brought transform feedback to Vulkan and in turn Stream Output to DXVK to fix up a number of D3D11 games. Today is now the Wine-Staging 3.18 release.

Wine-Staging 3.18 doesn't incorporate any changes around the Vulkan code (there is a Wine patch needed by DXVK for this new functionality), but does include a lot of other stuff. Wine-Staging 3.18 implements more functions in the user32 code, including cascade windows, GetPointerType, and others. On the Direct3D front are a few additions to WineD3D, including the ability for the Direct3D 10 support to work with the legacy NVIDIA Linux driver. There is also a kernel fix for allowing Steam log-ins to work again with Wine Staging.

There still is just under 900 patches found in Wine-Staging, but even with the new patches over the past two weeks, the count is around the same thanks to some work being upstreamed in Wine. A number of the ADVAPI32, tests, and user32 fixes were upstreamed in recent days from Wine-Staging to Wine proper so that work could be dropped from the staging branch. That did include some WineD3D bits too like support for depth bias clamping.

The latest Wine-Staging releases are always available via GitHub.
