Wine-Staging 3.17 Is Carrying 882 Patches On Top Of Wine
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 2 October 2018 at 04:34 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Building off last Friday's release of Wine 3.17 is an updated staging release that consists of 882 extra patches on top of the upstream Wine build.

Most of the work for Wine-Staging 3.17 was just re-basing the massive collection of nearly 900 patches against this latest upstream release.

The only prominent addition to note is new work to begin stubbing out some code around kernel synchronization objects. This functionality within ntoskrnl.exe is needed for the BattlEye anti-cheat gaming software among other similar kernel use-cases.

The latest Wine-Staging work as always is available from GitHub.
