Wine-Staging 3.16 Released With ~880 Patches Still Atop Wine
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 16 September 2018 at 06:26 AM EDT.
WINE --
Busy since Friday's release of Wine 3.16, the volunteers maintaining the Wine-Staging tree with the various experimental/testing patches atop upstream Wine are out with their adjoining update that continues with just under 900 patches being re-based.

There isn't too much though in terms of new patches for Wine-Staging 3.16. The main addition to the staging tree is the introduction of the UPnPNAT interface. The UPnP NAT support should help some servers / game servers like Terraria running under Wine.

Wine-Staging 3.16 sources are available as always from GitHub with this effort led by Alistair Leslie-Hughes.
