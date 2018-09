Released on Friday was Wine 3.15 while available now is the newest Wine-Staging release that re-bases against this upstream version of Wine to run Windows programs/games on Linux while adding close to 900 patches on top for various testing/experimental functionality.Wine-Staging 3.15 is still at about 890 patches against upstream Wine with a handful of new patches this round. In particular, a number of patches were merged considering MFPLAT - Microsoft's Media Foundation Platform. The Wine-Staging patches implement more of the functionality needed by the MFPLAT DLL.The Wine-Staging 3.15 work also includes a new Winex11 patch to improve mouse support for Unity engine powered games. Also rounding out the new work is support for the CreateFX FXEcho interface within the XAudio2 code.This bleeding-edge version of Wine is available as source via GitHub.com while also continues to be offered via a variety of distribution package archives.