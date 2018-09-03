Released on Friday was Wine 3.15 while available now is the newest Wine-Staging release that re-bases against this upstream version of Wine to run Windows programs/games on Linux while adding close to 900 patches on top for various testing/experimental functionality.
Wine-Staging 3.15 is still at about 890 patches against upstream Wine with a handful of new patches this round. In particular, a number of patches were merged considering MFPLAT - Microsoft's Media Foundation Platform. The Wine-Staging patches implement more of the functionality needed by the MFPLAT DLL.
The Wine-Staging 3.15 work also includes a new Winex11 patch to improve mouse support for Unity engine powered games. Also rounding out the new work is support for the CreateFX FXEcho interface within the XAudio2 code.
This bleeding-edge version of Wine is available as source via GitHub.com while also continues to be offered via a variety of distribution package archives.
