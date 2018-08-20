Building off Friday's big Wine 3.14 release is now the adjoining update to Wine-Staging that includes various testing/experimental patches, about 880 in total compared to upstream Wine.
New/improved functionality offered up by Wine-Staging 3.14 includes fixing a crash in Battle.Net, faster performance in Titan Fall 2, fixing the sound support in Star Craft 2, better support for League of Legends, and a variety of other Wine enhancements.
Those using Wine-Staging and building it from source can find the updated code via GitHub while the binary updates are working their way through the various channels.
