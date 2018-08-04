With no Wine 3.14 release having shipped on their usual bi-weekly release cadence due to summer holidays, the Wine-Staging crew has opted to create a v3.13.1 release to ship their latest testing/experimental patches in the absence of a new Wine upstream Wine development release.
Over Wine-Staging 3.13 from two weeks ago are more fixes/improvements while most notable to users should be a regression to allow for StarCraft 2 to play under Wine while having working audio. With Wine-Staging 3.13.1 is also a fix for Battle.Net crashing, faster Titan Fall 2 performance, better handling for League of Legends, and a few other fixes.
Wine-Staging 3.13.1 is available for download from GitHub for testing.
