Wine-Staging 3.13.1 Released To Fix StarCraft 2
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 4 August 2018 at 09:32 PM EDT. 4 Comments
WINE --
With no Wine 3.14 release having shipped on their usual bi-weekly release cadence due to summer holidays, the Wine-Staging crew has opted to create a v3.13.1 release to ship their latest testing/experimental patches in the absence of a new Wine upstream Wine development release.

Over Wine-Staging 3.13 from two weeks ago are more fixes/improvements while most notable to users should be a regression to allow for StarCraft 2 to play under Wine while having working audio. With Wine-Staging 3.13.1 is also a fix for Battle.Net crashing, faster Titan Fall 2 performance, better handling for League of Legends, and a few other fixes.

Wine-Staging 3.13.1 is available for download from GitHub for testing.
4 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related WINE News
VKD3D Gets Patches For Offering Direct3D 12 On macOS Via MoltenVK
DXVK 0.64 Released With More Game Fixes
Wine-Staging 3.13 Released With Extra Patches
DXVK 0.63 Released With Support For NVIDIA's Latest Driver
Wine 3.13 Released With The MoltenVK macOS Support, Performance Data In The Registry
DXVK 0.62 Released With Performance Improvements & Fixes For D3D11 Over Vulkan
Popular News This Week
GCC's Conversion To Git Is Still Turning Out To Be A Massive Headache
ReactOS Is Now Able To Boot From Btrfs
NetSpectre Vulnerability Can Reveal Arbitrary Memory Over Network
Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition Now Available With Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
RADV Vulkan Driver Introduces Support For ETC2 Compression
GNOME's Nautilus 3.30 File Manager Delivering Some Pleasant Improvements