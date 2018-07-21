Following Friday's release of Wine 3.13 is now the adjoining Wine-Staging 3.13 version debut that incorporates various extra/testing patches atop this code-base for running Windows programs/games primarily on Linux and macOS systems.
Wine-Staging 3.13 is carrying just under 900 patches atop the upstream "vanilla" Wine code-base. Besides Wine-Staging 3.13 re-basing the patches where necessary for code changes, there are updated patches for the XAudio2 WMA Windows Media Audio support, the Wine PulseAudio integration, and kernelbase-PathCchCombineEx.
Some of the new kernel patches are around for implementing new Wine Direct3D formats, a Rogue Squadron 3D crash fix, and sound crackling issues in a number of games.
Wine-Staging 3.13 can be downloaded via GitHub.
