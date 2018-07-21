Wine-Staging 3.13 Released With Extra Patches
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 21 July 2018 at 11:38 PM EDT. Add A Comment
WINE --
Following Friday's release of Wine 3.13 is now the adjoining Wine-Staging 3.13 version debut that incorporates various extra/testing patches atop this code-base for running Windows programs/games primarily on Linux and macOS systems.

Wine-Staging 3.13 is carrying just under 900 patches atop the upstream "vanilla" Wine code-base. Besides Wine-Staging 3.13 re-basing the patches where necessary for code changes, there are updated patches for the XAudio2 WMA Windows Media Audio support, the Wine PulseAudio integration, and kernelbase-PathCchCombineEx.

Some of the new kernel patches are around for implementing new Wine Direct3D formats, a Rogue Squadron 3D crash fix, and sound crackling issues in a number of games.

Wine-Staging 3.13 can be downloaded via GitHub.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related WINE News
DXVK 0.63 Released With Support For NVIDIA's Latest Driver
Wine 3.13 Released With The MoltenVK macOS Support, Performance Data In The Registry
DXVK 0.62 Released With Performance Improvements & Fixes For D3D11 Over Vulkan
Wine Lands Support For Vulkan On macOS Via MoltenVK
Wine-Staging 3.12 Released With 990 Patches Atop Upstream Wine
Wine 3.12 Brings More Glyphs To The Wingdings Font
Popular News This Week
Red Hat Continues Driving Wonderful Innovations In Fedora Workstation
Wine Lands Support For Vulkan On macOS Via MoltenVK
RAV1E: The "Fastest & Safest" AV1 Encoder
TxFS Linux File-System Supports ACID Transactions, Simple API
Flatpak 1.0 Is En Route For Linux App Sandboxing & Easy Program Distribution
Epic Games Rolls Out Unreal Engine 4.20