Wine-Staging 3.10 Adds Better Tablet/Stylus Support, Runtime Vulkan Library Detection
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 13 June 2018 at 05:26 AM EDT. 2 Comments
WINE --
Built off the Wine 3.10 bi-weekly development release from earlier this week, Wine-Staging 3.10 is now available as the more experimental version of Wine that carries over 900 patches atop the upstream code-base.

Beyond re-basing the 905 patches against the upstream Wine, this newest Wine-Staging release does incorporate some new functionality. Wine-Staging 3.10 offers Direct3D 11 improvements, improved tablet/stylus device support, detecting the Vulkan library at run-time within the Wine X11 code, a UIAnimation DLL is now shipped, and more Bcrypt32 functions have been stubbed out.

Those wishing to build Wine-Staging 3.10 from source can find it at GitHub while via WineHQ.org are various binary packages.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related WINE News
Wine 3.10 Features Updated Vulkan, D3D12 Swapchain Support
Wine Vulkan Preps For v1.1 Support With Licensing Issues Resolved
Wine-Staging 3.9 Fixes D3D 10/11 Gaming Performance Regressions
Wine 3.9 Defaults To OpenGL Core Contexts For D3D, Plumbing For VKD3D
Wine D3D Code Now Defaults To OpenGL 4.4 Contexts
Wine 3.0.1 Released With 60 Bugs Fixed
Popular News This Week
Hygon Dhyana: Chinese x86 Server CPUs Based On AMD Zen
Apple Deprecates OpenGL & OpenCL
A Look At The Features Merged So Far For The Linux 4.18 Kernel
Linux 4.18 Drops The Lustre File-System
HID Updates For Linux 4.18 Add The Valve Steam Controller Kernel Driver
Wayland Remote Desktop May Come To Fedora 29