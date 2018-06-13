Built off the Wine 3.10 bi-weekly development release from earlier this week, Wine-Staging 3.10 is now available as the more experimental version of Wine that carries over 900 patches atop the upstream code-base.
Beyond re-basing the 905 patches against the upstream Wine, this newest Wine-Staging release does incorporate some new functionality. Wine-Staging 3.10 offers Direct3D 11 improvements, improved tablet/stylus device support, detecting the Vulkan library at run-time within the Wine X11 code, a UIAnimation DLL is now shipped, and more Bcrypt32 functions have been stubbed out.
Those wishing to build Wine-Staging 3.10 from source can find it at GitHub while via WineHQ.org are various binary packages.
