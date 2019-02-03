Wine-Nine-Standalone Offers Up New Release For Making Use Of Gallium D3D9 On Wine
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 3 February 2019 at 01:16 AM EST. 4 Comments
WINE --
Last month I shared the work going into Gallium-Nine-Standalone that aims to make it easier to utilize the Gallium3D Direct3D 9 "Nine" state tracker on Wine. There is now a new release of that code, including easy-to-use binaries, for those pursuing faster D3D9 Windows gaming performance on Linux.

With the Wine developers resisting support for the Gallium3D Nine state tracker due to the driver/support spectrum being limited, Gallium-Nine-Standalone was started to make it easier to deploy the Wine integration bits that can be installed on top of any Wine release, rather than needing a specially patched version of Wine. And, of course, your graphics driver needs to be Gallium3D based (primarily Radeon or Nouveau NV50/NVC0 at this point) for this support to work out.

Gallium-Nine-Standalone is now known as Wine-Nine-Standalone and is living under the iXit umbrella on GitHub, a Prague consulting firm. Saturday's version 0.2 release now offers up Linux distribution independent release binaries for easily deploying this integration on Wine. There is also a new D3D_MODULE_PATH environment variable that is honored as the module path, various GUI fixes and clean-ups, build system improvements, and other enhancements.

More details on this Wine-Nine-Standalone v0.2 release as well as links to both the source code and release binaries can be found via GitHub for accelerating your D3D9 Wine gaming experience.
4 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related WINE News
More Details On The WineD3D Vulkan Plans & Why DXVK Isn't Being Used
Wine-Staging 4.0 Released
Wine Developers Are Exploring A Vulkan Backend To WineD3D
Wine 4.0 Officially Released With Vulkan Support, Initial Direct3D 12 & Better HiDPI
Wine-Staging 4.0-RC7 Brings Some Application Crash Fixes
Wine 4.0 To Be Released In The Next Few Days
Popular News This Week
The Linux Kernel Likely To See A Hardware Accelerator Subsystem
AMD Posts 138 Linux Driver Patches, Bringing Up New SMU Block For Future GPUs
More Details On The WineD3D Vulkan Plans & Why DXVK Isn't Being Used
Linux Headers May Soon Be Available In-Kernel Via /proc
Fedora 30 Planning To Use Wayland-Enabled Firefox By Default
DXVK 0.96 Released With More Optimizations, Game Fixes