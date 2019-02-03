Wine-Nine-Standalone Offers Up New Release For Making Use Of Gallium D3D9 On Wine

Last month I shared the work going into Gallium-Nine-Standalone that aims to make it easier to utilize the Gallium3D Direct3D 9 "Nine" state tracker on Wine. There is now a new release of that code, including easy-to-use binaries, for those pursuing faster D3D9 Windows gaming performance on Linux.
With the Wine developers resisting support for the Gallium3D Nine state tracker due to the driver/support spectrum being limited, Gallium-Nine-Standalone was started to make it easier to deploy the Wine integration bits that can be installed on top of any Wine release, rather than needing a specially patched version of Wine. And, of course, your graphics driver needs to be Gallium3D based (primarily Radeon or Nouveau NV50/NVC0 at this point) for this support to work out.
Gallium-Nine-Standalone is now known as Wine-Nine-Standalone and is living under the iXit umbrella on GitHub, a Prague consulting firm. Saturday's version 0.2 release now offers up Linux distribution independent release binaries for easily deploying this integration on Wine. There is also a new D3D_MODULE_PATH environment variable that is honored as the module path, various GUI fixes and clean-ups, build system improvements, and other enhancements.
More details on this Wine-Nine-Standalone v0.2 release as well as links to both the source code and release binaries can be found via GitHub for accelerating your D3D9 Wine gaming experience.
