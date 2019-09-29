Wine-Nine-Standalone is the project making it easier to make use of Gallium3D's Direct3D 9 state tracker within Wine. Wine-Nine-Standalone 0.5 is out as the first new release since March for this project making it easier to use the Direct3D 9 Gallium state tracker within Wine.
While D9VK is getting into increasingly great shape for accelerating D3D9 over Vulkan, for the Nouveau drivers that lack Vulkan support and other cases, the Gallium3D D3D9 state tracker is still relevant. With Wine-Nine-Standalone it's easy to make use of this state tracker regardless of Wine version/configuration. Wine-Nine-Standalone supplies the Wine parts of Gallium Nine decoupled from the Mesa source tree. This provides the Direct3D 9 "Nine" DLL as well as a ninewinecfg configuration GUI for toggling the Gallium Nine state.
With the new Wine-Nine-Standalone 0.5 release, there is now support for the Flatpak'ed version of Steam, fixed mouse handling for hardware cursors, fixed support for using DRI2 when DRI3 is not available, and other fixes.
Those wishing to learn more about Wine-Nine-Standalone can do so via GitHub.
