Wine & Mingw-w64 Might Tighten Up Their Relationship - Possible "WineSDK"

Developers between the Wine and Mingw-w64 projects are discussing the potential for further embracing their relationship given the overlap in trajectory and both benefiting from close collaboration. This extended relationship could also involve Mingw-w64 potentially adopting Wine's branding.While all Phoronix readers should be aware of Wine, for those not familiar with Mingw-w64 it's the off-shoot of MinGW focused on 64-bit support and other features over the original MinGW for providing an open-source development toolchain for Microsoft Windows. Mingw-w64 remains quite active in working on its GCC-based compiler toolchain support for Windows.Developers between Mingw-w64 and Wine have already collaborated to some extent but now there is talk of ramping up that relationship to the benefit of both open-source projects.Among the items being talked about are Mingw-w64 leveraging Wine's (WineHQ.org) infrastructure rather than SourceForge, potentially re-branding Mingw-w64, sharing more source code between the projects, and collaborating on testing.In terms of the branding, "WineSDK" was brought up as a possible new name for the Mingw-w64 project to leverage Wine being well known among the open-source/Linux communities. On the source code sharing, it could avoid some code duplication currently happening in both projects.A definitive decision hasn't been made at this point on any of the items but the Mingw-w64+Wine relationship is being discussed in this mailing list thread