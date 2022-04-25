Wine Experimenting With GitLab For Improving Development
25 April 2022
Wine project leader Alexandre Julliard shared they have setup a GitLab instance for Wine development -- currently as an experiment but they hope it will lead to boosting their workflow for working on this open-source software moving forward.

Currently Wine relies on a mailing list workflow for the submission of new patches and Alexandre Julliard largely being the one that funnels them into the Wine Git repository. The GitLab instance is setup and with mailing list integration in hopes of improving their development workflow and making it more easy to track the development of various patch-sets and keeping tabs on their progress, etc.

The full activity of GitLab will be published to the Wine development list for those preferring the mailing list approach.


Julliard did note though that no decision has been made yet on formally switching over to GitLab, but is being treated as an experiment and should it not work out they will also consider other options for improving their development workflow.

Wine's GitLab is launched at gitlab.winehq.org.
