Wine Could Use Student Developers For VKD3D, Other Direct3D Enhancements

Like GCC, Debian, and other leading free software projects, Wine is hoping to have a few interested students take on some interesting summer projects this year thanks to the annual Google Summer of Code.
The Wine project has been assembling and updating their summer project list to try to garner student interest in taking on one of these high profile tasks. Among the ideas being tossed around in the Wine camp are implementing more test cases for VKD3D / Direct3D 12, implementing Direct3D 10 Effects or more Direct3D Retained Mode functionality, improving the usefulness of Explorer.exe, enhancing the WineHQ AppDB website, porting WineLib to a new architecture like POWER or RISC-V, and others.
Given the large overlap in the student and gaming populations, hopefully Wine won't see any shortage of capable student developers interested in applying to any of these coveted GSoC slots. With Valve now using Wine with their Proton / Steam Play, VKD3D taking shape for Direct3D, and other initiatives heating up the Wine space, hopefully Wine can have a very fruitful 2019 with more improvements.
Student developers trying to evaluate what projects / ideas to apply for this summer, see this Wiki page for the generated ideas so far for the Wine project. The actual GSoC 2019 student application process opens up at the end of March with more details at the GSoC site.
What do you hope to see added/improved to Wine this summer? Let us know in the forums.
