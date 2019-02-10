Wine Could Use Student Developers For VKD3D, Other Direct3D Enhancements
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 10 February 2019 at 07:03 AM EST. 2 Comments
WINE --
Like GCC, Debian, and other leading free software projects, Wine is hoping to have a few interested students take on some interesting summer projects this year thanks to the annual Google Summer of Code.

The Wine project has been assembling and updating their summer project list to try to garner student interest in taking on one of these high profile tasks. Among the ideas being tossed around in the Wine camp are implementing more test cases for VKD3D / Direct3D 12, implementing Direct3D 10 Effects or more Direct3D Retained Mode functionality, improving the usefulness of Explorer.exe, enhancing the WineHQ AppDB website, porting WineLib to a new architecture like POWER or RISC-V, and others.

Given the large overlap in the student and gaming populations, hopefully Wine won't see any shortage of capable student developers interested in applying to any of these coveted GSoC slots. With Valve now using Wine with their Proton / Steam Play, VKD3D taking shape for Direct3D, and other initiatives heating up the Wine space, hopefully Wine can have a very fruitful 2019 with more improvements.

Student developers trying to evaluate what projects / ideas to apply for this summer, see this Wiki page for the generated ideas so far for the Wine project. The actual GSoC 2019 student application process opens up at the end of March with more details at the GSoC site.

What do you hope to see added/improved to Wine this summer? Let us know in the forums.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related WINE News
Wine-Staging 4.1 With Some Patches Upstreamed While More Fixes Introduced
Wine 4.1 Released As The First Development Step Towards Wine 5.0
Wine-Nine-Standalone Offers Up New Release For Making Use Of Gallium D3D9 On Wine
More Details On The WineD3D Vulkan Plans & Why DXVK Isn't Being Used
Wine-Staging 4.0 Released
Wine Developers Are Exploring A Vulkan Backend To WineD3D
Popular News This Week
VLC 4.0 Media Player Eyeing New User Interface, Better Wayland Support & VR/3D
LibreOffice 6.2 Shipping Today With User Interface Improvements, Many New Features
PipeWire Should Be One Of The Exciting Linux Desktop Technologies For 2019
Valve Publishes Initial Steam Linux Figures For 2019
Netflix Continues Experiencing Great Performance In Using FreeBSD For Their CDN
GCC To Begin Implementing MMX Intrinsics With SSE Instructions