Wine Had A Successful GSoC 2018, Better Direct3D Game Benchmarks

The Wine project once again participated in Google Summer of Code (GSoC) for furthering their open-source agenda of better support for Windows programs on Linux and other operating systems.
The projects achieved this year were for better automated game benchmarks and implementing a subset of the concurrency namespace. (There also was a project originally listed for implementing missing bits of the Direct3D API, but that doesn't seen to have panned out and is no longer listed.)
Of course, we have been interested in the Wine Direct3D automated game benchmarking. I covered progress on it earlier this summer by Dimitris Gounaridis within Better Wine Benchmarking This Summer For Windows Programs On Linux.
This Greek university student was working on implementing more Direct3D Wine tests for being able to track the performance as Wine's Direct3D implementation continues evolving and is also practical to DXVK, VKD3D, etc. To little surprise, it involved the Phoronix Test Suite and OpenBenchmarking.org.
Dimitris Gounaridis doesn't have a blog at this time detailing his summer GSoC '18 work, but for those interested, the test profiles he came up with can be found via Moihack on OpenBenchmarking.org. Among the test profiles done over this summer include 3DMark06 Deep Freeze, Aliens vs. Predator, Crysis, Far Cry 2, Sniper Elite V2, STALKER: Clear Sky, World in Conflict, and others.
Other completed 2018 Google Summer of Code projects can be found via summerofcode.withgoogle.com.
