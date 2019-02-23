Work-In-Progress "DXVK-Native" Allows For Better Wine/System Integration

There's work-in-progress patches for DXVK and Wine to improve the integration between the two for this Direct3D-on-Vulkan library.
Currently DXVK can be built as a Windows DLL that can then be loaded on Wine, but this ultimately requires some manual installation steps or using third-party tools. The "DXVK-Native" work would improve the DXVK/Wine integration by allowing DXVK to be built as a native Linux system library (libdxvk.so) that Wine could then utilize without needing any manual/third-party installation steps. This approach was recommended by upstream Wine developers and currently being done by an independent developer for DXVK, not DXVK lead developer Philip Rebohle.
There are the work-in-progress patches against DXVK itself for building as a native Linux system library. There's also changes needed for Wine itself as well as a separate repository containing the necessary header files for DXVK-Native.
But once all of the code is in place, building Wine would pick up on the presence of the DXVK system library and make use of it and work for Windows Direct3D applications/games on Wine, assuming a registry value is set for toggling DXVK. More details on this experimental work in the aforelinked PR.
