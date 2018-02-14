The First Stubs For Direct3D 12 Are Now In Wine Git

The first baby steps towards implementing Direct3D 12 in Wine are now present in the Git code-base for this week's Wine 3.2 release but it won't be anything remotely usable for a while.
Hitting Wine Git today were the first meaningful D3D12 commits to the mainline code-base.
There is now a Direct3D 12 DLL except all it does at this point is basically say it's not implemented. Besides that very bare stub, there is also the more meaningful Direct3D 12 IDL. That there is the Interface Definition file for Direct3D 12 and at least not a bare stub.
Also being added is the first D3D12 test for its COM interfaces.
Nothing usable at this stage but at least seeing "d3d12" commits hit mainline gives hope we'll be seeing more as Wine 3.x development heats up and perhaps the first usable bits by the Wine 4.0 release in just under one year.
The actual meaningful Direct3D 12 implementation for Wine is being developed separately as the VKD3D project and is mapping the Direct3D 12 graphics API to Vulkan. That is being developed in its own Git repository and continues seeing new functionality implemented every few days.
If VKD3D can advance anywhere nearly as fast as DXVK, a separate project working on Direct3D 11 over Vulkan, it gives hope for the first very rudimentary Direct3D 12 support for Wine 4.0 in 2019... DXVK is only months old and largely being developed by one individual but is making very real progress in its goal.
Józef Kucia of CodeWeavers continues doing much of the work at this point on VKD3D.
As Wine's DirectX 12 and more broadly these Direct3D over Vulkan projects mature, you can expect to hear more about them on Phoronix.
