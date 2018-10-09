Wine's Direct3D Code Will Now Default To OpenGL Core Contexts For NVIDIA GPUs Too

Earlier this year with Wine 3.9 its Direct3D code changed to default to OpenGL 4.4 core contexts rather than the legacy/compatibility context. NVIDIA GPUs ended up being left at the older value but now that has changed.
As of yesterday in Wine Git, CodeWeavers' Henri Verbeet has changed the WineD3D code now to also default to OpenGL core contexts for NVIDIA GPUs.
The code comment hadn't mentioned why they left NVIDIA exempt for so long, but beginning with this week's Wine 3.18 release it should now be defaulting to the modern OpenGL core contexts for this D3D-to-GL code.
Granted, if you are mostly playing D3D11 era titles, you really should try out the DXVK project for the fastest Direct3D 11 support using Vulkan.
