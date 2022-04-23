Wine 7.7 Continues PE Conversion Work, Allows Theming Control Panel Applets
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 23 April 2022 at 12:00 AM EDT.
WINE --
Wine 7.7 is out as the latest bi-weekly release of this open-source software for enjoying Windows games and applications under Linux.

With Wine 7.7 it continues the recent trend of working to convert more Wine components over to Portable Executable (PE) format. With Wine 7.7 more X11 and OSS driver code has been converted to PE format. There is also theme support for control panel applets and other improvements.
- More progress on the PE conversion of the X11 and OSS drivers.
- Support for UTF-8 as default Ansi codepage.
- Theming support for control panel applets.
- Various bug fixes.

Wine 7.7 has just 11 known bug fixes for this two-week update, helping out software like Steam, Anno 1602, RAR Password Recovery Magic, and other software.

More details and downloads for the Wine 7.7 unstable release via WineHQ.org.
