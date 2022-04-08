Wine 7.6 Released With Updated Mono, More PE Conversion
Wine 7.6 is out as the latest bi-weekly development release of this open-source software for enjoying Windows games and applications on Linux and other platforms.

Wine 7.6 continues with the lengthy effort around converting more components to Portable Executable (PE) format. The latest PE conversion focus has been on converting their graphics driver code. There is also an updated Mono engine implementation too for this new release.
- Mono engine updated to version 7.2.0.
- More progress on the PE conversion of graphics drivers.
- Locale support using the new CLDR-based database.
- Various bug fixes.

When it comes to bug fixes in Wine 7.6 there are 17 known bug fixes affecting software like Adobe Photoshop and the Oculus Runtime to various game fixes.

Downloads and more details on today's Wine 7.6 release via WineHQ.org.

The bi-weekly Wine development releases will continue as usual leading up to the Wine 8.0 stable release in early 2023.
