Wine 7.3 Released With More PE Conversion Work, Long Type Conversion Process
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 25 February 2022 at 03:35 PM EST. Add A Comment
WINE
Wine 7.3 is out as the newest bi-weekly development snapshot for enjoying Windows games and applications running on Linux, macOS, and other platforms.

Wine 7.3 continues the ongoing work around Portable Executable (PE) conversion work, getting more of the code for handling the "long" variable type, HID joystick fixes, and other work.
- More large scale cleanups to support 'long' type.
- Proper support for API sets.
- Progress on the PE conversion of USER32 and WineALSA.
- A number of HID joystick fixes.
- Various bug fixes.

Wine 7.3 has 15 known bug fixes affecting games like Motorcross Madness 2 to Trails to Azure and applications like Microsoft Visual Studio 2019.

More details on today's Wine 7.3 release via WineHQ.org.
