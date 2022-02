Wine 7.2 Released - Starts Work On WMA Decoder

- Large scale cleanup to support 'long' type with MSVCRT.

- Mono engine updated to version 7.1.1.

- More theming fixes in common controls.

- Beginnings of a WMA decoder.

- Support for 64-bit time_t.

- Various bug fixes.

Wine 7.2 was just released as the newest bi-weekly development release of this software for running Windows applications and games on Linux and other operating systems.Wine 7.2 isn't too exciting on the end-user feature front but has a number of ongoing low-level improvements. Arguably most notable is Wine beginning work on their own WMA (Windows Media Audio) audio decoder implementation.There are 23 known bug fixes in Wine 7.2 including fixes for Half-Life, Call of Juarez, and various other games and applications.More details on Wine 7.2 via WineHQ.org