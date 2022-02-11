Wine 7.2 Released - Starts Work On WMA Decoder

Wine 7.2 was just released as the newest bi-weekly development release of this software for running Windows applications and games on Linux and other operating systems.
Wine 7.2 isn't too exciting on the end-user feature front but has a number of ongoing low-level improvements. Arguably most notable is Wine beginning work on their own WMA (Windows Media Audio) audio decoder implementation.
- Large scale cleanup to support 'long' type with MSVCRT.
- Mono engine updated to version 7.1.1.
- More theming fixes in common controls.
- Beginnings of a WMA decoder.
- Support for 64-bit time_t.
- Various bug fixes.
There are 23 known bug fixes in Wine 7.2 including fixes for Half-Life, Call of Juarez, and various other games and applications.
More details on Wine 7.2 via WineHQ.org.
