Wine 7.13 Converts Its USB Driver To PE Format, Brings Theming Improvements

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 15 July 2022 at 06:45 PM EDT.
Wine 7.13 is now available as the newest bi-weekly development release for running Windows games and applications on Linux and other platforms.

We are now more than half-way through the Wine 7.x development cycle that will culminate with the Wine 8.0 release early next year. Wine 7.13 continues the recent trend of converting more Wine components to PE (Portable Executable) format with the USB driver being the latest code shifted over to PE.

Wine 7.13 also brings some theme improvements and the Gecko engine has been updated against a newer revision. Wine 7.13 has 16 known bug fixes including the likes of fixing Witcher 3 failing to launch, various games missing sound effects, Wireshark being unable to capture packets, and various other Windows game and application fixes.

Downloads and more details on Wine 7.13 via WineHQ.org.
