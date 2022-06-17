Wine 7.11 Released With Zero-Copy Support For GStreamer
Wine 7.11 is out as the newest version of this open-source software for enjoying Windows games and applications under Linux and other platforms.

Notable with Wine 7.11 is supporting zero-copy multimedia handling with the GStreamer code. The Wine GStreamer code has added zero-copy output handling to avoid unnecessary memory copies when outputting the multimedia contents for screen presentation. This is wired up using a custom allocator written by CodeWeavers. The zero-copy support for Wine GStreamer is an efficiency improvement and possible memory bandwidth / power savings.

In addition to zero-copy support with GStreamer, the Android driver has been converted to portable executable (PE) format. This continues the long ongoing effort to convert various Wine components over to the PE format and looking like it soon will cross the finish line.

Wine 7.11 also adds high Unicode planes support in case mappings and has many bug fixes. There are 34 known bug fixes for the past two weeks affecting software like Adobe Lightroom to the Epic Games Launcher and games like Mafia II, Saints Row, and Civilization 4.

Wine 7.11 downloads and more information on WineHQ.org.
