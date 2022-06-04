Wine 7.10 Brings 56 Fixes, Proton 7.0-3 RC Prepared With Support For More Games

Wine 7.10 isn't too exciting but updates against the Mono 7.3 engine, adds Windows-compatible Unicode collation, WoW64 support in the SECUR32 code, and there are 56 known bug fixes. This is rather a lot of bug fixes compared to usual and affects software ranging from Microsoft Office XP 2002 to GPU Caps Viewer to a number of games as well as Steam itself.
Downloads and all the Wine 7.10 changes via WineHQ.org.
The Proton 7.0-3 release candidate was also released on Friday afternoon and is now available for easy deployment on Steam. Games newly-added to the known compatibility list for Proton 7.0-3 include:
- Age of Chivalry
- Beneath a Steel Sky
- Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamer Edition
- Cities XXL
- Cladun X2
- Cursed Armor
- Disney•Pixar Cars Mater-National Championship
- Gary Grigsby's War in the East
- Gary Grigsby's War in the West
- Iragon: Prologue
- MechWarrior Online
- Saviors of Sapphire Wings
- Small Radios Big Televisions
- Split/Second
- Star Wars Episode I Racer
- Stranger of Sword City Revisited
- Succubus x Saint
- V Rising
- Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide
- We Were Here Forever
- Planetary Annihilation: TITANS
The Proton 7.0-3 RC also has performance improvements for games like Street Fighter V and Sekiro: Shadow Die Twice, a Final Fantasy XIV Online launcher fix, a crash fix for Elden Ring, various video playback fixes, improved text rendering for the Rockstar Launcher, and a number of other game fixes. Wine 7.0-3 RC also updates to Wine Mono 7.3, DXVK 10.1.1-57-g279b4b7e, and DXVK-NVAPI 0.5.4.
Proton / Steam Play continues advancing nicely for improving Windows games on Linux both for traditional Linux gaming and more recently with the Steam Deck.
More details on the new changes with Proton 7.0-3 RC via GitHub.