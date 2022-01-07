Wine 7.0-rc5 Released With Another 30 Bugs Fixed
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 7 January 2022 at 04:16 PM EST. Add A Comment
WINE --
Wine 7.0-rc5 is available for testing while the stable release of Wine 7.0.0 will be popped soon.

The weekly release candidates of Wine 7.0 continue until being deemed in good enough shape for releasing v7.0.0 this month. In Wine 7.0-rc5 are another 30 bug fixes corrected this week.

Among the fixes this week are for Roblox Player, Tropico 2, Logos Bible Software, Dying Light, Fallout 2, Cygwin, MSBuild, and a variety of other Windows games and applications.

In case you missed it from earlier today, see our Wine 7.0 feature overview for a look at all of the prominent changes that will be part of this annual Wine stable release for enjoying Windows games/applications on Linux and other operating systems.


Wine "Wine Is Not An Emulator" continues allowing many modern Windows games/apps to run well on Linux. Wine is also what powers CodeWeavers' CrossOver and Valve's Steam Play (Proton).


The full list of this week's fixes can be found at WineHQ.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
Wine 7.0's Many Features From Better Theming To Improved HiDPI To New Joystick Driver
New Patches Help WineD3D Performance - Doubled FPS In Some Micro-Benchmarks
Wine 7.0-rc4 Released With Another 38 Fixes
Wine 7.0-rc3 Released With 22 More Fixes
CodeWeavers Planning For A Busy 2022 With VKD3D D3D12 For CrossOver
Wine 7.0-rc2 Released With 34 Fixes This Week
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Massive ~2.3k Patch Series Would Improve Linux Build Times 50~80% & Fix "Dependency Hell"
AMD Ryzen 6000 Series Mobile CPUs Feature Microsoft's Pluton Security
Ubuntu Had A Great Year In Switching To Wayland, Continued Commercial Success
Astounding Progress Made In Porting Wine To Haiku For Running Windows Software
Steam On Linux Ended 2021 At 1.11% Marketshare
KDE Gets A 2022 Roadmap - Plasma Wayland To Shine, Updated Breeze Icons
CentOS Linux 8 Reaches End-Of-Life
2021 Brought A Convenient Installer For Arch Linux, Powering The Steam Deck