Wine 7.0-rc5 Released With Another 30 Bugs Fixed

Wine 7.0-rc5 is available for testing while the stable release of Wine 7.0.0 will be popped soon.The weekly release candidates of Wine 7.0 continue until being deemed in good enough shape for releasing v7.0.0 this month. In Wine 7.0-rc5 are another 30 bug fixes corrected this week.Among the fixes this week are for Roblox Player, Tropico 2, Logos Bible Software, Dying Light, Fallout 2, Cygwin, MSBuild, and a variety of other Windows games and applications.In case you missed it from earlier today, see our Wine 7.0 feature overview for a look at all of the prominent changes that will be part of this annual Wine stable release for enjoying Windows games/applications on Linux and other operating systems.



Wine "Wine Is Not An Emulator" continues allowing many modern Windows games/apps to run well on Linux. Wine is also what powers CodeWeavers' CrossOver and Valve's Steam Play (Proton).

The full list of this week's fixes can be found at WineHQ.org