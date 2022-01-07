Wine 7.0-rc5 Released With Another 30 Bugs Fixed

The weekly release candidates of Wine 7.0 continue until being deemed in good enough shape for releasing v7.0.0 this month. In Wine 7.0-rc5 are another 30 bug fixes corrected this week.
Among the fixes this week are for Roblox Player, Tropico 2, Logos Bible Software, Dying Light, Fallout 2, Cygwin, MSBuild, and a variety of other Windows games and applications.
In case you missed it from earlier today, see our Wine 7.0 feature overview for a look at all of the prominent changes that will be part of this annual Wine stable release for enjoying Windows games/applications on Linux and other operating systems.
Wine "Wine Is Not An Emulator" continues allowing many modern Windows games/apps to run well on Linux. Wine is also what powers CodeWeavers' CrossOver and Valve's Steam Play (Proton).
The full list of this week's fixes can be found at WineHQ.org.