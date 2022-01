Wine 7.0-rc4 Released With Another 38 Fixes

It's coming a few days late due to New Year's, but Wine 7.0-rc4 is out as the latest weekly release candidate for this forthcoming yearly stable release. Wine 7.0 is the imminent feature update for this open-source software allowing Windows games/applications to run on Linux, macOS, and other platforms.Being in a code freeze since early December, Wine 7.0-rc4 is just delivering bug fixes. There are 38 known bug fixes in this week's release.Among the fixes in Wine 7.0-rc4 are around Autocad, Ubisoft Uplay, Max Payne 3, EA Origin, Frostpunk, GTA Vice City, Shadowgrounds, Firefox, and various other games and applications.The full list of fixes for Wine 7.0-rc4 can be found via today's announcement on WineHQ.org Wine 7.0.0 stable should be out later in January.