Wine 7.0-rc4 Released With Another 38 Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 2 January 2022 at 05:36 PM EST.
It's coming a few days late due to New Year's, but Wine 7.0-rc4 is out as the latest weekly release candidate for this forthcoming yearly stable release. Wine 7.0 is the imminent feature update for this open-source software allowing Windows games/applications to run on Linux, macOS, and other platforms.

Being in a code freeze since early December, Wine 7.0-rc4 is just delivering bug fixes. There are 38 known bug fixes in this week's release.

Among the fixes in Wine 7.0-rc4 are around Autocad, Ubisoft Uplay, Max Payne 3, EA Origin, Frostpunk, GTA Vice City, Shadowgrounds, Firefox, and various other games and applications.

The full list of fixes for Wine 7.0-rc4 can be found via today's announcement on WineHQ.org.

Wine 7.0.0 stable should be out later in January.
