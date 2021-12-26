Wine 7.0-rc3 Released With 22 More Fixes
While off the usual Friday release regiment due to the Christmas holidays, Wine 7.0-rc3 was released minutes ago as the newest test release for this open-source software enabling Windows games and applications to run on Linux.

Wine 7.0-rc3 comes with 22 known bug fixes compared to last week's rc2 release. Wine 7.0-rc3 includes fixes for Descent 3, GoToMeeting, DirectX 11 error issues, Submarine Titans, MotoGP 2, a big performance regression fix for The Sims 2, Gothic 3, and various other games and applications have enjoyed fixes.

Wine release candidates are expected to continue on a weekly basis until Wine 7.0 is ready to ship in January as the annual stable feature release.

The list of Wine 7.0-rc3 changes can be found via WineHQ.org.
