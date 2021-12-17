Wine 7.0-rc2 Released With 34 Fixes This Week

With Wine 7.0 gearing up for release in January, since last week we have been under a feature freeze and weekly release candidates. Wine 7.0-rc2 is out now with more fixes in battening up this next open-source release for enjoying Windows games and applications on Linux / macOS / BSDs.
Wine 7.0-rc2 brings 34 known bug fixes over the past week. Among the software seeing fixes with this RC are Proteus 8, Final Fantasy XIV, Ace Ventura, Borderlands GOTY Enhanced, Dark Souls: Remastered, Resident Evil 4 HD, and others.
Downloads and the full list of fixes with Wine 7.0-rc2 can be found at WineHQ.org.
Wine 7.0.0 as the annual stable feature update should materialize in November in delivering all of the features built up over the past year with the Wine 6.x bi-weekly development releases.
