Wine 7.0-rc1 Released With Last Minute Changes

Following last week's Wine 6.23 development release, Wine 7.0-rc1 was just declared in marking the end of feature development and beginning preparations for issuing Wine 7.0.0 stable in January.
Per the Wine 7.0 release planning, Wine 7.0-rc1 was issued today to mark the feature freeze and begin what will be weekly release candidates. Those weekly release candidates will continue until Wine 7.0 is determined to be ready to officially released. Current plans and what has happened in prior years with the same annual release cadence means that stable release should be out sometime in January.
Squeezing in before the Wine 7.0-rc1 feature freeze was landing a re-implementation of the WinMM joystick driver. Additionally, all of Wine's Unix libraries have been converted to the syscall-based interface.
There are 32 known bug fixes over the past week affecting the YouTube Movie Maker, Sea of Thieves, Everquest, World of Warships, Kodi, and other games and applications.
See the Wine 7.0-rc1 patches and fixes in full via the WineHQ.org announcement. From here on out for the next few weeks is devoted just to fixes.
Not making it for Wine 7.0 is the FUTEX2/futex_waitv system call use for that functionality premiering in Linux 5.16 and the still-in-progress Wayland driver work.
