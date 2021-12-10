Wine 7.0-rc1 Released With Last Minute Changes
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 10 December 2021 at 04:25 PM EST. Add A Comment
WINE --
Following last week's Wine 6.23 development release, Wine 7.0-rc1 was just declared in marking the end of feature development and beginning preparations for issuing Wine 7.0.0 stable in January.

Per the Wine 7.0 release planning, Wine 7.0-rc1 was issued today to mark the feature freeze and begin what will be weekly release candidates. Those weekly release candidates will continue until Wine 7.0 is determined to be ready to officially released. Current plans and what has happened in prior years with the same annual release cadence means that stable release should be out sometime in January.

Squeezing in before the Wine 7.0-rc1 feature freeze was landing a re-implementation of the WinMM joystick driver. Additionally, all of Wine's Unix libraries have been converted to the syscall-based interface.

There are 32 known bug fixes over the past week affecting the YouTube Movie Maker, Sea of Thieves, Everquest, World of Warships, Kodi, and other games and applications.

See the Wine 7.0-rc1 patches and fixes in full via the WineHQ.org announcement. From here on out for the next few weeks is devoted just to fixes.

Not making it for Wine 7.0 is the FUTEX2/futex_waitv system call use for that functionality premiering in Linux 5.16 and the still-in-progress Wayland driver work.
Add A Comment
Related News
Wine's Wayland Driver Continues Maturing, Aims To Go Through Wine-Staging
Wine 6.23 Released With More PE Work, Wine 7.0-rc1 Up Next
CrossOver 21.1 Released With GTA V Support, Restores Outlook 2016 & 365 Support
Wine 7.0 Code Freeze To Begin In Early December
Wine 6.22 Released With Mono 7.0, Joystick Improvements
Wine 6.21 Released, Begins Hacking On MSDASQL
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Sad State Of Web Browser Support Currently Within Debian
Fedora 36 Planning To Run Wayland By Default With NVIDIA's Proprietary Driver
Updated Rust Code For Linux Kernel Patches Posted
Blender 3.0 Shines As A Huge Update For This Leading Open-Source 3D Modeling Software
Firefox 95 Ready With RLBox Sandboxing Across All Platforms
LLVM Clang 14 Lands An "Amazing" Performance Optimization
Arch-Based EndeavourOS 21.4 Released With FSTRIM, Btrfs Zstd, PipeWire By Default
Mesa's Classic Drivers Have Been Retired - Affecting ATI R100/R200 & More