Wine 6.9 Released With More Improvements For Running Windows Apps/Games On Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 21 May 2021 at 04:26 PM EDT.
Wine 6.9 is out as the latest bi-weekly development release of this open-source software for running Windows applications and games on Linux and other Unix-like platforms.

Wine 6.9 continues the work on converting their libraries to portable executable (PE) format with the WPCAP library now being PE. Wine 6.9 also has support for paper forms in the print spooler and more math functions from Musl libc implemented in the C runtime.

Wine 6.9 has also 25 known bug fixes ranging from fixes in Overwatch to a Sims 2 performance regression to problems with various DLLs and functions.

The list of changes and fixes in full for the routine Wine 6.9 update can be found on WineHQ.org.
