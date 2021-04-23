Wine 6.7 Continues Work On Driver Plug & Play, Adds ES6 JavaScript Mode
Wine 6.7 is out as the newest bi-weekly development release for running Windows games and applications on Linux.

Wine 6.7 continues the recent theme of working on Wine's plug-and-play driver support. Also noteworthy is the keyboard raw input device support and ES6 JavaScript mode within MSHTML.
- NetApi32, WLDAP32, and Kerberos libraries converted to PE.
- More Media Foundation work.
- ES6 JavaScript mode.
- Improved WOW64 file system redirection.
- More Plug & Play driver support.
- Keyboard raw input device.
- Various bug fixes.

Downloads and more details on the Wine 6.7 development release via WineHQ.org.
