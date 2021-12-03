Wine 6.23 Released With More PE Work, Wine 7.0-rc1 Up Next

Wine 6.23 is now available for running Windows applications and games on Linux, macOS, and the BSDs. Up next will be the Wine 7.0 release candidate that also marks the feature freeze for what will be the next annual Wine stable release.
In approaching the end of the road ahead of the January 2022 release of Wine 7.0, Wine 6.23 isn't all that exciting. But it does continue a lot of the low-level work this year on converting more code to PE (Portable Executable) format. Over the course of this year many libraries and other Wine components have migrated over to PE format with some additional conversions now in place for Wine 6.23. Plus there is optional support for Wine now being able to use the distribution's PE libraries.
- Mount manager and CoreAudio driver converted to PE.
- Support for exception handling in Wow64 mode.
- Optional support for using the distribution's PE libraries.
- A number of UI improvements in WineDbg.
- Various bug fixes.
There are 48 known bug fixes in Wine 6.23 affecting the Rockstar Game Launcher, GIMP, GTA 1997, Windows PowerShell Core 6.2, and a variety of other software.
See the Wine 6.23 announcement in full at WineHQ.org.
One week from today Wine 7.0-rc1 is planned and will mark the code freeze. From there on out will be weekly Wine 7.0 release candidates until the Wine 7.0.0 stable release is ready at some point likely in January.
