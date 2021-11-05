Wine 6.21 Released, Begins Hacking On MSDASQL
Wine 6.21 is out as the latest bi-weekly development release of this open-source software for enjoying Windows games and applications on Linux.

Wine 6.21 isn't a particularly exciting release especially for gamers, but has a random assortment of work. Arguably most significant is the start of an MSDASQL implementation. MSDASQL is the Microsoft OLE DB provider for Open Database Connectivity (ODBC) drivers. MSDASQL allows for accessing / connecting to the many different DBMS data sources out there that sport ODBC drivers from Oracle to Microsoft Access and more.
- WinSpool, GPhoto, and a few other modules converted to PE.
- Better support for inline functions in DbgHelp.
- Beginnings of a MSDASQL implementation.
- Various bug fixes.

There are 26 known bug fixes in Wine 6.21 affecting a number of games, Internet Explorer 8 crashes, and other work. Among the games improved by Wine 6.21 are Resident Evil 6, Resident Evil 4 HD, Hitman: Sniper Challenge, SuperTux, and others.

More details on Wine 6.21 and downloads via WineHQ.org.
